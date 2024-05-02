ROTARY CLUB OF SINT MAARTEN RECEIVES GOLD AWARD AT THE ROTARY DISTRICT CONFERENCE | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/CAYMAN ISLANDS - Today, May 2nd, the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten received the GOLD Award for its service to the community of Sint Maarten at the Rotary District 7020 Conference, "Create Hope in the World".

The award was presented to the Club by Rotary District 7020 Governor, David Kirkaldy, at the Grand Cayman Marriott and was accepted, on behalf of the Club, by its President, Jeffrey "Dr. Soc" Sochrin.

"The Rotary Club of Sint Maarten has been serving the local community for more than 52 years. We look forward to continuing this service for many more years to come and by simply doing good in the world.

“Thank you to the District Governor for recognizing our efforts and thank you to all of our members and sponsors for making this award possible", stated Sochrin.