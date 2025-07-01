Rotary Club of St. Maarten-Mid Isle Installs New Board of Directors at Change of Board Ceremony | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On June 28th, the Rotary Club of St. Maarten-Mid Isle held its annual Change of Board Ceremony (COB) at Paradise Event Hall, marking the installation of the new Board of Directors for the 2025-2026 term.

The event was well attended by Rotary Club of Sint Maarten-Mid Isle members, Rotarians from other Clubs on the island, Interactors from St. Dominic High School and Guests.

The evening’s program featured an address by Rotary District 7020 Assistant Governor Elisia Lake. Rotarian Reena Manek received a Paul Harris Fellow +2 pin and Immediate Past President Claricia Yvette Hart received a Paul Harris Fellow +5 and a Paul Harris Society Pin.

The Paul Harris Fellow is a recognition awarded by the Rotary Foundation for donations made to the Foundation. It is named after the Founder of Rotary International.

The Club also received the District 7020 Ruby Award and Zone 33/34 EPIC Award Platinum Level for our excellence in Rotary Public Image Coordination for the Rotary Year 2024-2025.

The ceremony celebrated various service projects from the past year:

- The Disaster Relief fund for Jamaica and the Cayman Islands during the passing of Hurricane Beryl

- The Club contributed to the Magical Aid Basket to the family who lost their home in fire

- Partnered with the Rotary Club of St Martin Sunset for the International Coastal Clean Up

- The Ramesh Manek End Polio Walkathon

- The Annual Spelling Bee

- The Annual Christmas Hamper Project

- Presented a baby basket to the First Baby of the Year

- The Annual Table Tennis Tournament

- Collaborative March Against Youth Violence

- RYLA [Rotary Youth Leadership Award]

- Participated in the SXM DOET Project at the White & Yellow Cross Foundation

The incoming Board of Directors for the year 2025-2026 includes:

President : Esmeralde Rommy

Vice President : Louis Wever

Secretary, Foundation Chair and Youth Service Chair : Jon Hart

Treasurer : Tony da Cunha

Sergeant-at-Arms : Wayne Wilkie

Membership Chair : Quincy Lont

Service Projects Chairs : Claricia Yvette Hart

Public Image : Anjali Manek

Disaster Chair: Grace Linger

The evening concluded with musical performances and wonderful fellowship, celebrating the club's achievements and looking forward to another year of service and community involvement.

For more information, please contact: Rotary Club of St. Maarten-Mid Isle at rotarysxm.mi@gmail.com

About Rotary Club of St. Maarten-Mid Isle:

The Rotary Club of St. Maarten-Mid Isle is dedicated to community service and international projects aimed at improving lives and creating positive change in the community and beyond. Through various initiatives and partnerships, the club strives to make a lasting impact on the lives of those in need.