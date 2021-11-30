Rotary Club of St. Maarten prepares for 50th Anniversary Celebrations in 2022 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - A contingent of the Rotary Club of St. Maarten met for the first time in a long while in a festive setting at a member’s home and it was an atmosphere of fellowship and togetherness; sharing stories going back to the early days of the club.

The club, like many others has been challenged due to the Covid pandemic and its weekly meetings are still a hybrid of in-person and zoom meetings and projects outside of food package distribution have been limited.

The social event was therefore a welcomed opportunity to meet and catch up and ...