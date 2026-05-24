ROTARY CLUB OF ST. MARTIN EXTENDS COMMUNITY RAFFLE TO EMANCIPATION DAY CELEBRATION | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Rotary Club of St. Maarten is excited to announce the extension of its highly anticipated community raffle, culminating in a live drawing on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, in celebration of Emancipation Day.



The winning ticket will be drawn at 10:30AM at Carrefour Market on Bush Road, where one lucky participant will drive away in a brand-new Changan CS55/Q05 Hybrid SUV.

Originally scheduled for March, the raffle has been extended to allow even more members of the community the opportunity to participate in this meaningful fundraiser and support the Rotary Club's expanding community service initiatives throughout St. Maarten.



Raffle tickets are only $10 each, and all proceeds will directly benefit the Rotary Club of St. Maarten's annual community service projects, such as, the Annual Dictionary Distribution of 600 dictionaries to all grade 3 students in St. Maarten public schools, the preparation and delivery of over 300 Food Baskets for our neighbors and communities, serving over 300 Thanksgiving Day lunches to our elderly at the White/Yellow Cross, and our Annual Christmas Boxing Day Toy Drive for many of our children on the island.



Participants do not need to be present at the drawing to win.



"The Rotary Club of St. Martin is proud to continue investing in projects that strengthen and support our community," said Adelena Chandler. "This raffle is more than just a chance to win a fantastic new vehicle, it's an opportunity for the public to contribute directly to meaningful work across the island." Tickets remain available through The Rotary Club of St. Maarten members until the time of the drawing.



For additional information or to purchase tickets, please contact the Rotary Club of St. Maarten. Notary Keshia Richardson will be on site for drawing. The change of date was approved by TEATT.

The public can listen to the drawing live on Island92 (91.9) FM, and online at island92.com by clicking listen live.

For additional information or to purchase tickets, please contact the Rotary Club of St. Maarten.