Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise in Partnership with “Consider It Solved” | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Through a partnership with “Consider It Solved”, represented by Ms. Sjamira D. M. Roseburg, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise can continue serving nutritious breakfasts to the pupils of the PSVE School.

Since eating breakfast increases a child’s ability to learn, improves behavior, and decreases the risk of being overweight, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise launched the Breakfast Program in August 2012. To date, more than 200 children attending various Public Schools on the island continue to benefit from this program.

The objective of the program is to assist schools with promoting healthy nutritional habits, and to increase the academic performance of students. “Consider It Solved” partnered with the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise in 2023 and committed to contributing financially to the program for the academic year 2024-2025.

President of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise, Jharna Dialani, emphasized the importance of the breakfast program for the well-being of students. She noted that many children arrive at school without a proper breakfast, which can negatively affect their academic performance. Additionally, she highlighted that financial constraints often make it difficult for families to afford nutritious food, and time limitations can push parents towards the convenience of fast food, as revealed by a local researcher.

Ms. Sjamira D. M. Roseburg expressed that her goal has always been to support those in need. Despite the challenges faced by sponsors and businesses during tough times, she felt strongly that this work must continue. The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise would like to thank Ms. Roseburg for continuing the sponsorship of the breakfast program at the St. Maarten Academy PSVE School.

The children who receive the breakfast are selected by the school officials. The school is responsible for coordinating the daily breakfast distribution to the students and submits a quarterly report, which will include: the number of children who received breakfast, the menu for each day/week, bottlenecks/challenges they experienced, and measures taken to overcome challenging situations.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed by representatives of all parties involved stipulating the commitment of executing and maintaining the Breakfast Program.