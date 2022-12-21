Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise Shares Christmas Joy with Cay Bay District | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY BAY) - The Rotary Club of Saint Martin Sunrise awarded gifts to over fifty (50) children in the Cay Bay community on Sunday, December 18, 2022. The afternoon was filled with fun games, laughter, and good cheer. The children of the community were allowed to ride a pony and served a light platter, drinks, pizza, and ice cream.

The highlight of the event was the gift ceremony. Santa presented a gift to each child. The cheers and smiles on their faces were truly heartwarming. We extend our profound gratitude to our donors for their unwavering support and sponsorship of gifts for the children of this district.

The success of the event would also not have been possible without the collaborative efforts of the Cay Bay Community Council. We want to thank Ms. Sharon Cangieter and her team for the yeoman’s job.

The Seaside Nature Park in Cay Bay provided an ideal, safe and conducive environment for the event. We could not have chosen a better place for the event. The hospitality and professionalism displayed by the staff were commendable. This is an annual event on the calendar of the Rotary Club of Saint Martin Sunrise. Each year we choose a different community to spread joy and good cheer, and as such, we were thrilled to be in Cay Bay this year.

Rotary Club of Saint Martin Sunrise is a non-profit organization to serve the community. The club meets on the first Tuesday of every month at 7 am and the third Wednesday at 7 pm.

Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and ourselves.

Please see link of pictures of the event. Group pictures of the members can be seen below.

