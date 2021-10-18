Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset Highlights After-school Educators | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - In recognition of Rotary’s Basic Education and Literacy month, observed in September, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset honored 5 after-school educators who exemplify the Rotary ideal of “Service Above Self”.

The respective management teams of the after-school programs were tasked with selecting one teacher, who would be the recipient of a fruit basket, lunch, health and pedicure vouchers, a bottle of wine, and a certificate of appreciation from the club. The club has been highlighting teachers with surprise appearances for the past 3 years.

The members of Rotary Sunset, accompanied by local entertainer, Ricky Da Phox performed surprise appearances at the various establishments chanting personalized melodies to the selected teachers, as the children in their care cheered them on.

The five after-school educators honored for their decades of service, selfless dedication and advocating the importance of basic education, literacy, and care were:

Rachel Macnack of Creative Learning After-school Program

Heather Williams better known as Tr. Abby of Young Achievers Early Stimulation, Preschool and After-school Program

Getsy Adriana Moreno better known as Tr. Pamela of No Kidding with Our Kids Foundation After-school Program

Nicole Bertie better known as Tanty Nicole of Les Choupinets

Esther Louis-Jean of 721 Kids Foundation After-school Program

"Too often such teachers go unnoticed and we as a club wanted to award those who have made an enormous impact in the lives of their students through innovative teaching, advocates on the importance of basic education and literacy, assist colleagues in executing their respective roles and are community service minded," Service Projects Chair Jaida Nisbett stated.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset would like to thank the various management teams for their selection of educators. The club would also like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Edible Gifts N Things for the lovely fruit baskets. A special appreciation is extended to Tee Zan, Mr. Fries & Tingz SXM, Pineapple Pete, Envious Nails by Angela, Angelic Touch Day Spa and Carita Day Spa St. Maarten for sponsoring pedicure, health and lunch gift vouchers to all recipients and Timeless Spirits for their kind sponsorship of bottled wine. The club would also like to thank Ricky Da Phox for being present at every presentation and serenading to all recipients with their very own personalized song. A heartfelt thanks is extended to all educators for their continued hard work, years of service to our students and being the backbone of our educational system.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset meets every second and fourth Monday of the month at Carl N Sons Unique Inn and Conference Facilities in Colebay at 7:30pm. Due to Covid19, the club currently meets via Zoom. The club can be contacted via email at rotarysxmsunset@gmail.com or via the official Facebook page at facebook.com/rotarysxmsunset.