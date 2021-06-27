Rotary Club Sint Maarten- Mid Isle & Lions Club create Tyre Garden at hurricane Transitional Shelter | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – In connection with one of Rotary’s seven Areas of Focus “Supporting the Environment”, and the “Lions World Environment Day” celebrated on June 6th, the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten-Mid Isle partnered up with the Sint Maarten Lions Club on Saturday June 19th for a joint vegetable garden project for the persons living in the Hurricane Irma Transitional Shelter in Sucker Garden. The shelter is managed by the Dr. J Foundation since April 2018.

The Rotarians, Lions and Leo’s present all enjoyed planting various seedlings like tomato, peppers, and beans – just to name a few! The seedlings were planted in used tires, that were painted prior before use.

Among the Rotarians present were District 7020 Governor Elect Louis Wever, Public Image Chair Anjali Manek, President Elect Wayne Wilkie and Secretary Jon Hart. The Lions were represented by; District Governor Elect Sub-District 60B Claudio Buncamper, President Alphons Gumbs, 1st Vice President Linette Gibs, 2nd Vice President John Schaminee, the Leo’s La-Teen Clark, Shantall Zorilla and two Leo volunteers.

It was a great project, and the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten Mid Isle and the Sint Maarten Lions Club hope that they can continue their collaboration in the future.

Special thanks to Dr. J Foundation and residents for assisting and for allowing us to carry out the project at the shelter, and Rotarian Tony for providing bottles of water for the volunteers and the signage for the project.