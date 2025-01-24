Rotary Club St. Martin Sunrise Hosts Informative Session for Young Entrepreneurs | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Rotary Club St. Martin Sunrise hosted a free and engaging session aimed at young entrepreneurs on Saturday January 11th, 2025. This session was designed for individuals who have already started their business ventures or aspiring to become entrepreneurs in the near future.

The event focused on equipping these young minds with essential knowledge and skills to create and maintain a successful business.

The session featured several esteemed guest speakers who shared their expertise on various crucial aspects of entrepreneurship. Director of Bureau for Intellectual Property St. Maarten (BIP), Mrs. Vincentia Rosenberg-Sandiford provided valuable insights on securing intellectual property rights.

Her discussion covered topics such as trademarking, copyrighting, and patent protection, which are vital for safeguarding business innovations and ideas. Co-founder of Computech, Mr. Jean Thierry Arnell focused on the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in business planning and execution.

His presentation showcased how AI can be a powerful tool for enhancing business efficiency and decision-making processes. Accomplished entrepreneur and author, Ms. Tamara delivered an inspiring presentation on the Spirit of Entrepreneurship.

She emphasized the importance of building resilience through failures, maintaining perseverance, and fostering a clear vision for success. Specialist in Business Management and Marketing, Mr. Edsel Gumbs provided an insightful discussion on business strategy. He also touched on securing bank loans and leveraging AI in building a business plan, offering practical advice for young entrepreneurs.

The informative session was a continuation of the club's youth entrepreneurship campaign initiated in 2024. This campaign highlights young individuals on the island, ages 13 to 21, who manage their own businesses or are aspiring entrepreneurs.

The Rotary Club has dedicated a theme for each month, aiming to spotlight their wide-ranging good work. January is designated as Vocational Service month, during this time clubs are encouraged to organize activities that foster and support business and career development within the community.

Club President, Jharna Dialani, expressed her satisfaction with the session's feedback. With over 70 young participants registered it is clear that there is a strong interest among aspiring young entrepreneurs in receiving guidance to grow or start their business endeavors.

Dialani extended her gratitude to all the speakers who generously volunteered their time and expertise, as well as to the project planning committee led by vocational service chair, Prerna Goklani.

The Rotary Club St. Martin Sunrise continues to play a pivotal role in nurturing the entrepreneurial spirit among young individuals, providing them with the necessary tools and knowledge to succeed in their ventures.

Individuals interested in becoming a member of this prestigious club may contact us a member of the club or via our Facebook page “Rotary Club of Saint Martin Sunrise”.