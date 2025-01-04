Rotary Club SXM Mid Isle Presents Baby Basket to First Baby of the Year | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On January 3rd, 2025, Past District Governor Louis Wever, Past President Anjali Manek and Rotarian Amanda Wever presented a baby basket to Tamika St. Luce and Fernice Earl Henry on behalf of the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten-Mid Isle.

Their daughter, Azeria, is the first baby to be born in 2025 and the Club extends a hearty congratulations to the family!

Special thanks to the Nurses at the Maternity Ward, especially Nurse Sherryl Carty for assisting them!

The Club presents a baby basket to the first baby of the year annually to celebrate their little bundle of joy!