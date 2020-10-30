Rotary Donates Eight Sanitizing Stations to Prince Willem Alexander School | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Members of the Rotary Club of St. Maarten proudly presented the students and faculty of the Prince Willem Alexander School eight (8) standing automatic sanitizing stations. The sanitizer stations will be placed in strategic locations around the school to allow students, faculty, and visitors to keep their hands and arms clean and sanitized throughout the school day. On hand for the presentation of the Sanitizer Stations was Club President Dimple Sagre, Secretary Jim Ferris, and Rotarians John Caputo and Pierre Decelles.

Project leader Rotarian Dustin Alexander organized the donations to facilitate payment for the Sanitizer stations. Divico Distributors provided a good price on them and included a stand so they can be secured at the end of the school day. Sign and Graphics company Livvitt produced instructional awareness posters and decals that were attached to the dispensers and stands.

“Many years ago I tutored as a teacher’s assistant at Prince Willem Alexander school, and on one day specifically, I recall helping the kids draw the St. Maarten flag as they learned about its meaning. It’s a pleasure to be able to assist as a Rotarian with the St. Maarten Rotary club by providing the school with hand sanitizers. I wish the students and staff all the best in school and in life,” said Rotarian Dustin.

“We all know the importance of maintaining good social distancing, keeping our hands clean, and the proper use and wearing of masks. This is especially important as our students transition physically back to the various school campuses. The Rotary Club of Sint Maarten will continue to do our part to help in various ways to assist others while we navigate thru this Covid-19 new normal. These Sanitizer stations are just one way we are showing our commitment to help the community as a whole stay safe and healthy,” said Club President Dimple Sagre.

For more information about the Rotary Club of St. Maarten, please contact the Rotary Club of St. Maarten Press Officer at: pressrotarysxm@gmail.com or visit the website www.rotarysxm.org.