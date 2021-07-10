ROTARY E-CLUB OF THE CARIBBEAN STARTS THE NEW ROTARY YEAR. Bonita Hart installed as President | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – On July 3, 2021, The Rotary E-Club of the Caribbean for District 7020 held its first meeting of the new Rotary year and St. Maarten’s own Bonita Hart was installed as Club President.

Outgoing President Abigail Leese thanked the outgoing Board of Directors for their service over the past year. Leese explained, “The last year has been a challenging time for the world, yet our Club was well positioned given our well-established online protocols and the hard work and generosity of each member and our Committee Chairs. Our projects, like The Butterfly Storybook, continue to impact youth around the region in an extremely positive way. It is with great pride that I look back on the past year. Thank you for the opportunity to serve”.

President Leese then officially turned over the reigns of the Rotary E-Club of Caribbean to Bonita Hart, by installing Ms. Hart as President.

President Hart went on to say, “I want to thank outgoing President Abigail Leese for her service as president of our Club. Only a life lived for others is a life worthwhile and being the president of the Rotary E-Club of the Caribbean 7020 gives me the opportunity to Serve to Change Lives”.

Newly installed President Hart introduced her new Board Members and Directors. They include, Abigail Leese, Immediate Past President, Vice President, Fundraising Chair and Volunteer Coordinator residing in St. Barth, Diana White, Treasurer and Administration Director residing in Cotswolds, United Kingdom, Lou deLagran , Secretary residing in Ontario, Canada, John Fuller, Sergeant at Arms, residing in St. John, USVI, Brent Leerdam, Membership Director residing in St. Thomas, USVI, Jeffrey “Dr. Soc” Sochrin, Public Image Director, residing in St. Maarten, Terry Robinson, Rotary Foundation Director, residing in Reston Virginia, Natasha Parchment-Clark, Services and Youth Director, residing in Jamaica, Denison Stockman, Environmental Director, residing in Venice, Florida, Camile Seaton, International Director, residing in Jamaica, Dawn Johnson, Disaster Relief Director, residing in Cincinnati, Ohio, Roger White, Assistant Governor and Training Director, residing in Cotswolds, United Kingdom, Services Project Director, Paul Amoury, residing in Lorton, Virginia, H. Wein Dimetros, Support Team Caption Program, residing in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Henriette Raccah, our Translator, residing in Guadeloupe and Jacqueline Heyliger, General Support residing in St. Croix.

For more information about the Rotary E-Club of the Caribbean District 7020, please contact the Rotary E-Club of the Caribbean Press Officer at: soc@island92.com or visit the website www.e7020.org.