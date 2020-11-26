Rotary & Interact – Christmas Hamper Project starts on November 28 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (MADAME ESTATE) – The Rotary Club of Sint Maarten-Mid Isle and the Interact Club of St. Dominic High School will start collections for the Annual Christmas Hamper Project on November 28th at Cost Pro in Madame Estate.

These hampers will be filled with non-perishable food items, hygiene products, sanitizing items and fresh produce. They will be given to the Seniors at Red Cross and the families in need at Player Development.

Rotarians and Interactors will be at Cost Pro from 9am to 12pm collecting items from the community such as Soap, Toilet Paper, Canned Vegetables, Canned Soups, Canned Beans, Hand Sanitizer, Disinfecting Wipes, Cereal, Rice, Peanut Butter, Pasta, and Crackers to name a few of the items!

There will also be a second (December 5th) and third (December 12th) collection at Cost U Less on Bush Road starting from 9am to 12pm.

If anyone in the community would like to contribute items or funds towards this project, please contact us at: rotarysxm.mi@gmail.com