Rotary Mid Isle Donates Books to Miss Lalie Cente | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On September 24th, 2025, Rotarians from the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten-Mid Isle presented books donated on behalf of the Club Members and Friends of Rotary to the Miss Lalie Youth Care and Rehabilitation Center, which falls under the management of the Prison and House of Detention.

The books donated were educational, inspirational as well as fiction, non-fiction, biographies and young adult literature - offering something for every reader.

President Esmeralde Rommy, Past President Grace Linger, Past District Governor Louis Wever and Rotarian Amanda Wever met with the prison officials, Mr. Steven Carty who is the Prison Director and Mr. Rikson Martina who is the Head of the Miss Lalie Youth Care and Rehabilitation Center.

President Esmeralde spoke to the group about Rotary’s Theme of the month for September which is Basic Education and Literacy. This donation underscores the Clubs ongoing commitment to promoting literacy and education as vital tools for personal growth and community development.

Books are crucial for rehabilitation, it not only helps with improving their literacy knowledge and vocational skills, but it also provides an escape from boredom and fosters empathy and critical thinking.

Access to books also promotes self-reflection with the inmates, allowing them to understand themselves better along with their past actions. Books can also prepare the inmates to reintegrate back into society, and it can also provide inspiration and hope for a better future.

The Rotary Club of Sint Maarten-Mid Isle meets every other Tuesday, for more information on our projects or general meetings please contact us at rotarysxm.mi@gmail.com