Rotary Sunset and Rotaract Sunrise Donates Baskets to LCF | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT-MARTIN (MARIGOT) – In recognition of Rotary’s Maternal & Child Health month, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset and the Rotaract Club of St. Maarten Sunrise donated 50 maternity gift baskets to the Maternity Ward of the Louis Constant Fleming Hospital. The gift baskets will then be presented to vulnerable mothers and babies upon departure.

Maternal and child health month is recognized by Rotary and Rotaract clubs worldwide during the month of April. Rotary makes high-quality health care available to vulnerable mothers and children throughout the world so they can live longer and grow stronger. Rotary and Rotaract clubs around the world help to expand access to quality care so mothers and children everywhere can have the same opportunities for a healthy future.

Members of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset and the Rotaract Club of St. Maarten Sunrise gathered at the Louis Constant Fleming Medical Center to present the baskets to representatives of the Maternity Ward. “We understand that some mothers in our community face many disputes when welcoming a newborn baby, especially when it comes to providing the basic needs of the child. With the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19, more than ever much assistance is needed for our vulnerable mothers and babies. Our aim is to guarantee that mothers are able to provide the basic essentials for their newborn babies and we are exceptionally grateful to be able to provide these 50 baskets,” Rotarian Alex Pierre stated.

“The members of the Rotaract Club of St. Maarten Sunrise are truly pleased to have partnered with Rotary Sunset on this initiative. Mothers and babies are valuable, and we want to ensure that they lack for nothing. It is our obligation to help where we can, and I know that the beneficiaries of these baskets will more than appreciate this token,” Rotaract Sunrise President Kenny Faustin added.

Through kind sponsorship and special discounts from Martijn Trading, Cost U Less, Maneks Imports and members of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset and the Rotaract Club of St. Maarten Sunrise, the 50 baskets contained items such as baby wet wipes, baby bath wash, baby lotion, pacifiers, bibs, breast pads, sanitary pads, baby diapers, wash cloths and receiving blankets.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset and the Rotaract Club of St. Maarten Sunrise would like to extend its profound appreciation to all sponsors for their donation towards this initiative. A special thanks is also extended to the management and staff of the Louis Constant Fleming Hospital for granting the clubs the opportunity to give and for their cooperation in the execution of the project.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset meets on the second and fourth Monday of the month at Carl N Sons Unique Inn and Conference Facilities in Cole Bay at 7:30pm. Due to COVID-19, the club currently meets via Zoom. The club can be contacted via email at rotarysxmsunset@gmail.com or via the official Facebook page at facebook.com/rotarysxmsunset.