Rotary Sunset and Rotary Sunrise host Joint Meeting | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) – On Monday February 10th, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset and the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise hosted a joint meeting at Carl N Sons in Cole bay.

The joint meeting was initiated to foster more collaborative efforts among the various clubs on the island as well as building better friendships and bonds, as part of Rotary International’s overall core values. President Prakash “Peter” Dialani of Rotary Sunrise and Vice President Kathy Africa of Rotary Sunset chaired the meeting whereby both clubs addressed club matters as well as committed to collaborate on a project.

President Peter also indicated that the joint meeting was the first of its kind, based on his recollection, in the history of the clubs on the island.

Also present was guest speaker Mr. Rolando Tobias, who presented material surrounding the February theme “Peace Building and Conflict Prevention”. Mr. Tobias reminded both clubs that we are living amongst conflict, however, maintaining and living within the conflict is what makes the difference. He provided interactive examples in light of the theme, which kept the memberships engaged.

The board and members of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset would like to thank the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise for accepting the invitation and hope to continue collaborating on various projects moving forward. Special thanks is also extended to Mr. Rolando Tobias who presented exceptional material to the club and was able to provide lifelong techniques for peacebuilding and the prevention of conflicts.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset meets every second and fourth Monday of the month at Carl N Sons Unique Inn and Conference Facilities in Cole bay at 7:30pm. The club can be contacted via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or via the official Facebook page at facebook.com/rotarysxmsunset.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise meets every Tuesday at Ginger Bread Café at Belair Beach Hotel at 7:00am. The club can be contacted via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

, via the official Facebook page at facebook.com/sunriserotary.sxm or the official website at www.sxmsunrise.org.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29871:rotary-sunset-and-rotary-sunrise-host-joint-meeting&Itemid=451