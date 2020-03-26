Rotary Sunset Assist With Special Needs Students’ Sports Day | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) – On Thursday March 12th, 2020, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset pledged its support to the Education Services of Saint Martin by donating bananas and cases of water for the students taking part in a sports day event organized for students with special needs.

The sports day event was held on March 13th, 2020 at the Jean Louis Vanterpool Stadium in Marigot with over 100 elementary school students in attendance. Students who participated in the sports day represented schools such as; Ecole Elementaire Hervé Williams, Emile Choisy, Clair Saint Maximin, Ecole Elementaire Aline Choisy, Ecole Maternelle Jérôme Beaupère.

Representative of Education Services of Saint Martin, Joelle Francillette, met with Rotary Sunset President, Jaida Nisbett, and District Governor Nominee, Louis Wever, along with a few club members for a brief presentation of the items. Ms. Francillette expressed profound gratitude to the club for its support of the event and provided further information about the event and the goals the organization wish to accomplish.

District Governor Nominee Louis Wever expressed his gratitude for being a part of an organization that is readily available to assist the youth in our community and commended Ms. Francillette and her team for organizing such an event. President of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset Jaida Nisbett expressed that the club was delighted to be able to assist with the event. The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to Heavenly Water, Jb Brothers NV, DGN Louis Wever, and Keyla Van-Heyningen of Tropical Shipping for their assistance with the items presented.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset meets every second and fourth Monday of the month at Carl N Sons Unique Inn and Conference Facilities in Colebay at 7:30pm. The club can be contacted via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or via the official Facebook page at facebook.com/rotarysxmsunset.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=30555:rotary-sunset-assist-with-special-needs-students’-sports-day&Itemid=451