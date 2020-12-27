Rotary Sunset Distribute Food Baskets To Vulnerable Families | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - In an effort to assist families affected economically due to the ongoing pandemic worldwide, The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset donated 20 food baskets to vulnerable families to ensure they have a pleasant holiday season. 20 students from four public education schools were blessed by this initiative.



The selected schools were, Ruby Labega, Prins Willem Alexander, Leonald Connor and Oranje Primary Schools. The Student Care Coordinator of each school was contacted to identify five students to be the recipient of the loaded food baskets. The members of the club visited the different schools on December ...