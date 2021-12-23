Rotary Sunset Distributes 30 Food Baskets to Vulnerable Families | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) - In an effort to assist families affected economically due to the ongoing pandemic worldwide, The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset presented 30 food baskets to vulnerable families to ensure they have a pleasant holiday season.

The Student Care Coordinator of each school was contacted by the club to identify five students to be recipients of the loaded food baskets. The selected students and families were from the St. Maarten Academy FAVE and PSVE, Milton Peters College, St. Dominic High School, Sundial School, and the Vocational Training School.

The members of the club invited the families on December 18th, 2021, at Carl N Sons Conference Room in Cole Bay to officially hand over the baskets. The food items in the baskets included rice, sugar, flour, juice, peanut butter, milk, oats, biscuits, toilet paper, toothpaste, cereal, jam, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, pasta, macaroni, sausage, tuna, cookies, cereal, oil and much more.

“Christmas is the season for giving and unfortunately things are different for all of us this year. The hardships caused by Covid-19 will make it even more difficult for those who are hungry, jobless, and homeless. The members of Rotary Sunset saw the need for us to spring into action and assist families who are struggling to make ends meet. We encourage the community to join us in giving a helping hand, spreading joy and hope to neighbors and persons in need this holiday season. If you can, purchase an extra ham, turkey, non-perishable canned goods, and/or anything you can possibly afford to bless a family or two this season and months to come. Let us be our brothers’ and sisters’ keeper during these trying times,” Rotary Sunset’s Service Project Chair, Jaida Nisbett stated.

The club would like to acknowledge Lucky’s Cosmetics SXM, Greens Market and members of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset for their generous contribution towards this much needed outreach.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset meets on the second and fourth Monday of the month at Carl N Sons Unique Inn and Conference Facilities in Cole Bay at 7:30pm. The club can be contacted via email at rotarysxmsunset@gmail.com or via the official Facebook page at facebook.com/rotarysxmsunset.