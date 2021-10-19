Rotary Sunset Donates Educational Supplies to Miss Lalie Youth Care & Rehabilitation Center | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) – In recognition of Rotary’s Basic Education and Literacy Month, observed during the month of September, members of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset presented educational supplies to the Miss Lalie Youth Care and Rehabilitation Center. In the presence of the club’s members, the items were presented to MLC representative, Ms. Delain, during the club’s general meeting at Carl N Sons conference room on September 27th, 2021.

One of Rotary’s key areas of focus is supporting education, thus the club reached out to the center requesting a list of items needed to support the educational process of the youth in their care. The donated items included school, art and craft supplies.

The Miss Lalie Center is a detention center, but it’s a humane detention center and the ultimate goal is to get any youth staying at the center back on the right path. Therefore, Rotary Sunset would like to support the center’s goal in creating a blueprint for change by promoting educational success for youth in the juvenile justice. Rotary Sunset has plans of providing educational and professional development sessions to the youth in the center through the club’s LEVEL UP program and execute a “Big Brother, Big Sister” initiative among the club members and the youths of the Miss Lalie Center.

“We are grateful to have been able to provide educational supplies the Miss Lalie Youth Care and Rehabilitation Center, especially in the first trimester of the new school year. We believe that every young person deserves quality education, including youth in the justice systems. Rotary Sunset is known for advocating the importance of education and literacy especially among our youngsters and we will continue to support the Miss Lalie Center in any way possible,” Service Projects Chair Jaida Nisbett stated during the presentation.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset meets every second and fourth Monday of the month at Carl N Sons Unique Inn and Conference Facilities in Colebay at 7:30pm. Due to Covid19, the club currently meets via Zoom. The club can be contacted via email at rotarysxmsunset@gmail.com or via the official Facebook page at facebook.com/rotarysxmsunset.