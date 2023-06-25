Rotary Sunset Donates Hygiene Kits to PWAS | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (BELVEDERE) - In an effort to promote proper hygiene among children, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset donated hygiene kits to nine graduating students of the Prins Willem Alexander Primary School (PWAS) on June 7th, 2023. This would be the club’s third year making this much needed donation to the school.

Rotary Sunset received a sponsorship request from the school to assist with providing hygiene essentials for 9 graduating students who will be moving on to secondary school. The school has also embarked on several hygiene sessions to combat the concern of lack of hygiene care among the students.

The presentation took place on the premises of PWAS and the donation was accepted by Jina Mamtani-Mahbubani, who is the school’s counselor at PWAS. The hygiene kits will be distributed to the students during their school leaving exercise on June 23rd, 2023.

The kits include body wash, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, comb/brush, toothpaste, toothbrush, mouth wash, body spray/perfume, lotion, face wipes, sanitary pads, lip balm, razors, shaving cream and a washcloth.

“Forming good hygiene practice from a young age can have a positive effect on a child’s growth and development. Hygiene refers to good practices that will teach a child how to be independent and boost their confidence and self-esteem. Rotary Sunset is elated to be able to assist in this area as we strive to play a proactive role in the early education and personal hygiene of children,” Rotary Sunset President, Kimberley Duzong stated.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset would like to commend the management and staff of the Prins Willem Alexander Primary School for contacting the club and their continued efforts in promoting proper hygiene practices among their student population. The club would also like to congratulate the graduating class of PWAS for their exceptional achievements and wishes them much success in their future endeavors.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset meets on the second and fourth Monday of the month at Carl N Sons Unique Inn and Conference Facilities in Cole Bay at 7:30pm. The club can be contacted via email at rotarysxmsunset@gmail.com or via the official Facebook page at facebook.com/rotarysxmsunset.