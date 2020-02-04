Rotary Sunset Honors Community Members with Vocational Excellence Award | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) – On January 27, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset awarded nine professionals for their outstanding contributions to the community through their vocation and for exemplifying the Rotary ideal of “Service Above Self.”

During the club’s general meeting, Vice President Kathy Africa presented Rotary Vocational Excellence Awards in the Food and Beverage category to Freegan Foods which is a non-profit organization that prepares and distributes free food to several districts on St. Maarten. Local radio personality, Kevin” Suppa” Petrona received the award in the Entertainment category for volunteering, donating and being the spokesperson for numerous charities and foundations on St. Maarten, Anguilla and St. Eustatius. Monique “Nanny Nurssy” Gumbs was awarded in the Medical Services category for devoting her career to the medical care of others even without pay. Alita Singh was the recipient in the Journalism category depicting exemplary work in her career and assisting young people to become future journalists. Accessible Ventures Transportation of St. Maarten was the recipient in the final category, the Transportation category, for being a company that shows humanitarian expertise in that field.

The Rotary Vocational Excellence Award aims to recognize outstanding achievements in Vocational Excellence and to honor individuals in the community for their outstanding contributions to the community through their respective vocations. It is also aimed to inspire members of the community, specifically the youth, to strive for Vocational Excellence for the benefit of their future careers and the island.

“On St. Martin, there are individuals who have truly exemplified the definition of Rotary’s motto ‘Service Above Self”. These recipients have gone beyond the call of duty and shown high ethical standards and professionalism in their vocations and voluntary efforts”, Vice President Kathy Africa stated.

The members of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset would like to congratulate all recipients for their selfless dedication and encourage the public to make a valuable contribution to a better society through their daily activities in business or their chosen profession. Rotary Sunset would like to encourage the general public to visit its Facebook page at rotarysxmsunset to read more about the 2020 Vocational Excellence Award recipients.

