Rotary Sunset Hosts Joint Meeting with Rotaract Club | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – On Monday March 9th, The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset hosted a joint meeting with the Rotaract club of St. Maarten Sunrise, in recognition of ‘World Rotaract Week’ which commenced on March 8th – 15th.

The meeting was led by both club Presidents; President Jaida Nisbett of Rotary Sunset and President Gabriel Flanders of Rotaract Sunrise as well as the clubs’ Sergeant at Arms Tamara Wilson and Hendrick Snijders.

World Rotaract Week is an annual celebration observed by Rotaractors and Rotarians around the world in commemoration of the first chartered Rotaract club, in 1968.

Rotaract is one of Rotary’s youth programs which brings together young professionals between the ages of 18-30 to exchange ideas with community leaders as well as to develop professional and leadership skills, through a framework of friendship and service.

During the meeting, President Gabriel discussed their upcoming activities for their Rotaract week celebration. Both presidents discussed their club’s future projects with special mention of a joint project between both clubs providing maternity baskets to the pediatric ward on both sides of the island in recognition of Rotary’s theme, Maternal and Child Healthcare. President Gabriel sealed his commitment to the joint project by presenting a check to President Jaida to purchase items for the maternity baskets.

Amongst the Rotaractors present at the meeting was Akeesha Laurence-Gittens, a Rotaractor visiting the island from Trinidad & Tobago as a friendly exchange between the Rotaract Clubs of St. Maarten, Barbados and Trinidad & Tobago. Rotaractor Akeesha shared details of her club and expressed appreciation to the Rotaract Club of St. Maarten Sunrise for their warm hospitality thus far. President Jaida expressed appreciation to the Rotaractors for successfully co-chairing the meeting and encouraged them to keep up the good work on the island and in the world.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset would like to extend an open invitation to young professionals interested in being a member of the Rotaract Club of St. Maarten Sunrise to attend one of the general meetings scheduled every 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month at the University of St. Martin at 5pm or contact the club via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloakcd2608b505164a839decd95c6a154b99’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addycd2608b505164a839decd95c6a154b99 = ‘rotaractsxmsunrise’ + ‘@’;

addycd2608b505164a839decd95c6a154b99 = addycd2608b505164a839decd95c6a154b99 + ‘outlook’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;

var addy_textcd2608b505164a839decd95c6a154b99 = ‘rotaractsxmsunrise’ + ‘@’ + ‘outlook’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;document.getElementById(‘cloakcd2608b505164a839decd95c6a154b99’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_textcd2608b505164a839decd95c6a154b99+”;

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=30332:rotary-sunset-hosts-joint-meeting-with-rotaract-club&Itemid=504