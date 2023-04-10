Rotary Sunset Hosts Level Up Professional Development Workshop | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SOUTH REWARD) - The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset hosted the “Level Up Workshop” at the St. Dominic High School. The Level Up Workshop was established as a means to encourage and assist in progression of the youth, post high school.

The workshop offered six sessions comprising of Effective Communication presented by Mr. Jeffrey Sochrin; Budgeting presented by Mrs. Shineca Ravenburg-Carty; Time Management presented by DTM Rolando Tobias; Resume Writing/ Interviewing presented by Ms. Ishka Jose; Entrepreneurship Mindset presented by Ms. Ife Badejo; and Building Your Self-esteem presented by President Kimberley Duzong.

A total of twenty-five students from the Charlotte Brookson Academy, Milton Peters College, Learning Unlimited, St. Dominic High School, and Sundial School attended the workshop, in business casual attire, which was a requirement of the workshop. At the end of the sessions, there was a Level Up Workshop Runway. The winners Rodisha Richardson and Jenarle Samuel each won an Amazon gift voucher.

“Students were given the opportunity to receive valuable information that goes beyond what is being taught in the classroom. The topics were carefully selected to truly help students who are preparing themselves for life after high school. The sessions were well-received, and the feedback was positive. Every year, we are looking forward to impacting high schoolers and making this event better and better with valuable topics”, stated President Kimberley Duzong.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset would like to thank all schools and students for assisting and taking part in the workshop. In addition, a special thank you goes out to the management of the St. Dominic High School for allowing the club to utilize the venue.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset meets on the second and fourth Monday of the month at Carl N Sons Unique Inn and Conference Facilities in Colebay at 7:30 pm. The club can be contacted via email at rotarysxmsunset@gmail.com or via the official Facebook page at facebook.com/rotarysxmsunset.