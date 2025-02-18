Rotary Sunset Inducts a New Dynamic Member | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) - The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset proudly inducted its newest member, Krystel Davis, during a heartwarming ceremony on Sunday, February 16th, at La Patrona, as part of the club’s Gift of Love Celebration.

Krystel brings a wealth of expertise and passion to the club. Currently serving as the Head of Operations Agent at United, a fueling trainer, and a Customer Service representative at Princess Juliana International Airport, she is well-equipped to make a meaningful impact. She was introduced by her sponsor, Jason James. Krystel was inducted by AG Elisia Lake and President Franklyn Salomons.

Since its founding on July 30, 2018, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset has been committed to empowering professionals to make a lasting difference in the community. Through various service projects, youth initiatives, and fostering meaningful connections, the club is dedicated to promoting peace and inspiring change. New members like Krystel are already embracing the Rotary motto, “Service Above Self,” stepping up to help plan and execute impactful initiatives that enhance the lives of others.

“Being part of Rotary is not just about giving back—it’s about forming deep connections with people who share your passion for service,” said Assistant Governor Elisia Lake during the ceremony. “As a Rotarian, you’re joining a global network of over 1.4 million members in more than 33,000 clubs worldwide. No matter where you go, you’ll always find a warm welcome. I encourage you to explore Rotary’s resources and discover the incredible work we do together.”

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 7:30 PM at Carl N Sons Unique Inn and Conference Facilities in Colebay. For more information, please email rotarysxmsunset@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/rotarysxmsunset.