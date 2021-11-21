Rotary Sunset Inducts Three Professionals | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) - The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset inducted three new members to the club. Joining Rotary Sunset are Ruben Pantophlet, Ishka Jose and Linaisa Mardenborough. All inductees took the oath and were sworn in by President of Rotary Sunset Norrisa Anatol during the club’s general meeting.

Ruben Pantophlet, sponsored by Rotarian Elisia Lake, is employed by the Customs Department of Sint Maarten and his classification within Rotary is Law Enforcement. Linaisa Mardenborough, sponsored by Rotarian Tamara Leonard, is the Managing Director of Dalia Noor B.V and her classification is Landscaping and Waste Management within Rotary. Ishka Jose, sponsored by Rotarian Elisia Lake, is employed by Marine Management and Consulting N.V and her classification within Rotary is Human Resource and Compliance.

After completing the process of a robust membership plan, all three professionals have been identified as assets to the club. From the onset, they have made themselves readily available to assist in all projects, attend workshops, events and fellowships and the members of Rotary Sunset look forward to serving humanity with them onboard. President Anatol delivered an impactful speech highlighting the importance of increasing their Rotary knowledge and being engaged to become a well-rounded Rotarian. Each new member was pinned by their sponsor at Carl N Sons Conference Room amongst members, family, and guests, who cheerfully congratulated them during the celebration. The club would like to once again congratulate Rotarians Ruben, Ishka and Linaisa and look forward to their continued lifelong commitment to the club and their community.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset, established on July 30, 2018, strives to provide diverse professionals an opportunity to give back to their community. The aim is to selflessly impact lives by embodying peace, community service projects, youth development, networking & fellowships. The newly inducted members exemplify the Rotary motto “Service Above Self,” and from inception have demonstrated the ability to go over and beyond to plan and execute projects in the benefit of our community.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset meets on the second and fourth Monday of the month at Carl N Sons Unique Inn and Conference Facilities in Cole Bay at 7:30pm. The club can be contacted via email at rotarysxmsunset@gmail.com or via the official Facebook page at facebook.com/rotarysxmsunset.