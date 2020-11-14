Rotary Sunset Recognizes Members’ Spouses | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset hosted a brunch fellowship under the theme, “Touch of Pink” for its members, their spouses, family, and friends on October 11th, 2020 at Divi Little Bay Resort.

Membership Chair Sabrine Sinclair and her team organized a brunch styled fellowship where Rotarians were encouraged to wear something pink to bring awareness of Breast Cancer Month. The fun-filled gathering started off at 8:00am, and included breakfast, games and laughter.

This event was also to highlight the spouses of members in the club, where they received an engraved Rotary wheel lapel pin stating, “spouse”. Rotarian Marilyn Clark pinned her husband Luvanny Clark, Rotarian Dheeraj Daswani pinned his wife Vianna Daswani, Rotarian Franklyn Salomons pinned his wife Dahlia Salomons, and Rotarian Tamara Wilson pinned her husband Lavell Wilson.

During the pinning segment, the married couples made unique grand entrances and had the opportunity to partake in a, “know your spouse” trivia game. The spouses expressed their gratitude for being recognized by the members of the club.

“Rotary is a global network of volunteers who share a passion for enhancing communities and improving lives around the world and the club saw it fit to invite, discuss the importance of Rotary and encourage the spouses of our Rotarians to also partake in initiatives whenever they can, for they too are family,” Rotary Sunset’s Membership Chair Sabrine Sinclair stated.

To recognize persons battling cancer, the club highlighted their very own Rotarian Tamara Leonard by writing words of encouragement on an oversized board displaying an image of her at the entrance of the venue. She was video called during the event and was extremely elated as tears of joy ran down her face knowing that her Rotary family is praying and was thinking of her during the club’s fellowship.

The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset meets every second and fourth Monday of the month at Carl N Sons Unique Inn and Conference Facilities in Colebay at 7:30pm. Due to Covid19, the club currently meets via Zoom. The club can be contacted via email at rotarysxmsunset@gmail.com or via the official Facebook page at facebook.com/rotarysxmsunset.