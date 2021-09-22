Rotary Sunset to Host Virtual Reading Slumber Fun | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - On Friday September 24th, 2021, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset will be hosting its fourth annual Reading Slumber Fun Event. The event will kick off at 7:00 pm sharp until 10:00 pm on the virtual platform, Zoom.

This year’s “Reading Slumber Fun” promises to be one for the record books as the club takes their popular and most talked about slumber party online for the second time. The theme of this year’s event is “Jungle Book”, and children of all ages are asked to get their pajamas, pillows, and blankets ready for a fun-filled evening of live storytelling, literacy games and giveaways.

The month of September is recognized by Rotary clubs worldwide as Basic Education, Literacy and New Generations month, where Rotary clubs focus on advocating the importance of Basic education and Literacy through various projects and literacy programs. The Reading Slumber Fun event is a “slumber party” themed event geared at promoting the importance of reading through dramatic storytelling, puppet shows and educational and interactive games.

The fourth annual Reading Slumber Fun event will feature some dynamic local readers and storytellers and will conclude with the viewing of a movie. All participants are asked to login to the Zoom meeting using ID # 992 348 5801 (no password required). In order to keep the virtual event interactive and engaging, all participants will be required to have their cameras turned on, any participant with their camera off will be removed. The cost of this event is absolutely FREE of charge, children are asked to bring their happy smiles and enthusiasm to make this event a success.

“All you gotta do is, Look for the bare necessities. The simple bare necessities. Forget about your worries and your strife.” – Baloo. The Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset is asking children of all ages to join them for a fun-filled evening where they can journey across the world with their vivid imaginations.

For more information, persons can email the club via rotarysxmsunset@gmail.com, call 721-587-4193 or visit the club’s Facebook page at Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunset.