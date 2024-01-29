Roxanne Howell Appointed and Sworn-in as Secretary General Finance | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Ministry of Finance is pleased to announce the appointment and subsequent swearing-in of Ms. Roxanne Howell as the new Secretary General of Finance. Ms. Howell's appointment marks a significant milestone in her distinguished career, having rapidly ascended from the position of Concern Controller within the Ministry to now leading as the Secretary General.

Governor Ajamu Baly had the honor of administering the oath of office to Ms. Howell in a special ceremony held earlier this month, making her the first Secretary General to be sworn in by Governor Baly. This event not only underscores the confidence and trust placed in Ms. Howell by the Ministry of Finance but also reflects the collaborative spirit between our Ministry and the Governor's office in advancing financial governance and excellence.

Ms. Howell's exemplary dedication, unparalleled work ethic, and exceptional leadership skills have been evident throughout her tenure with the Ministry.

In her new role, Secretary General Howell will play a pivotal role in steering the Ministry of Finance towards continued success, fostering financial stability, and implementing strategic initiatives that align with the government's economic goals.

The Ministry of Finance extends its heartfelt congratulations to Secretary General Roxanne Howell and expresses gratitude to Governor Ajamu Baly for presiding over the swearing-in ceremony. We are confident that Ms. Howell's leadership will contribute significantly to the ongoing success and progress of the Ministry of Finance.