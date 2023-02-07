ROYAL VISIT AT PRINCESS JULIANA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) - His Majesty King Willem Alexander, Her Majesty Queen Máxima, and Princess Amalia visited Princess Juliana International Airport today as part of Princess Amalia's introductory trip to the Caribbean of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The airport CEO, Brian Mingo, Project Director, Mirto Breell and Manager of Operations Z’haria Richardson, gave the Royals a tour of the construction area and the existing operations of the terminal building.

Currently, Ballast Nedam International Projects is rebuilding the new Departure Hall, which is set to open before the peak season of 2023.

The new terminal building is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2024.

During the visit, the Royals saw the impressive progress that has been made since the start of the rebuilding of the airport terminal which started in 2021.

The new terminal building is vital to the economy of the island, making it a source of pride for the airport and the entire team involved in its reconstruction.

Brian Mingo, CEO of Princess Juliana International Airport, said, "I am extremely proud to show the Royal family around the project and share the progress that has been made by the entire team. Rebuilding a live airport is a complex and demanding task, especially with the need to maintain daily operations. The focus is now on the completion of our airport which plays such an important role in the economy of St. Maarten."