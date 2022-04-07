Ruby Labega Primary School gets a new outdoor water cooler | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - On April 5th, 2022, the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten- Mid Isle, handed over the newly installed water cooler at the Ruby Labega Primary School. This was to coincide with Rotary’s Theme for the month March: “Water and Sanitation”.

During the month of March, we are celebrating our commitment to create healthier communities by supplying clean water and sanitation facilities to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. Through water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) programs, Rotary’s people of action mobilize resources, form partnerships, and invest in infrastructure and training that yield long-term change.

Present at the presentation were President- Elect Quincy Lont and Treasurer Tony Da Cunha. Representing the Ruby Labega Primary School were Adjunct Principal Mrs. Gustina- Lake and some students.

The staff and students from the Ruby Labega Primary School expressed their gratitude for the much-needed water cooler.

The Rotary Club of Sint Maarten- Mid Isle would like to wish the staff and the students from the Ruby Labega Primary School much enjoyment with their newly installed water cooler and hope that they can enjoy a healthy lifestyle by drinking clean water for several years to come.