Rudi Spaan New CEO Appointed to Manage NAGICO | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - NAGICO announces the appointment of Rudi Spaan as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NAGICO Insurance Company Limited, National General Insurance Co. N.V. and NAGICO Life Insurance N.V., effective June 1st, 2022.

Spaan has a long and distinguished international insurance career. He worked for 26 years in AIG where he built a variety of successful portfolios and country operations. During his tenure he has held numerous leadership positions in regional underwriting, client & broker engagement, executive management, and several board directorships. He has served across many countries, jurisdictions, cultures, and different lines ...