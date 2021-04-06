S.U.R investigating several armed robberies over the Easter weekend | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Police patrols and members of the Special Unit Robberies (S.U.R.) were kept busy over the Easter weekend investigating several armed robberies that had taken place on the island.

Armed Supermarket robbery

The police patrol was directed to a supermarket on the crossing Long wall road and Front Street on Thursday afternoon April 1st, 2021 around 4:00pm for an armed robbery in progress.

On the scene the officers spoke to the victims and several witnesses. According to the information gathered, two young, masked men armed with a handgun, threatened the employee, and took money from the cash register. The suspects fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money in the direction of the Great Bay Beach. This investigation into this robbery is still ongoing.

Machete wielding men attempt to steal scooter

Later that evening around 8.00 pm on April 1st, 2021, Central Dispatch directed several patrols to the Ebenezer area where a man had caught two boys in the act of stealing a scooter out of his yard.

When he questioned the two young men about what they were doing, one of them pulled out a machete and threatened him with the weapon. Under the threat of the machete, the suspects attempted to take away the scooter in the presence of the owner.

Both suspects with the initials S.L.W. and M.M.S. were apprehended by the patrols who arrived at the scene. Both suspects were transported to the Phillipsburg police station where they are being held for questioning.

ATM customer robbed of cash and scooter at gun point

The special Unit Robbery is also investigating a robbery that took place on early Tuesday morning April 6th, 2021, approximately 3.00 am on the Airport road.

According to the preliminary investigation, it appeared that the victim was approached by two young dressed in dark clothing on a scooter, after he came out of the ATM machine on the airport road.

The suspects were both armed with a firearm robbed the victim at gunpoint of his money and his scooter. After robbing the victim, the suspects fled on the scooters in an unknown direction. This investigation into this robbery is also still ongoing.

Anyone with information with about this or any of armed robberies that have taken place over the last weeks, should contact SUR detectives via + 1 721 542 2222 ext. 203, 204 or 205, the anonymous tip line 9300, send a private message via Facebook Page: Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten or website www.policesxm.sx. (KPSM)