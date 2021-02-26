Saba surpasses 1,000 vaccinations mark on Friday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SABA (THE BOTTOM) - Shortly before 12 noon on Friday, February 26, Saba surpassed the 1,000 vaccinations mark. Janelie Barnes was the 1,000th person to get her Moderna vaccine in a highly successful COVID-19 vaccination program.

Saba’s vaccination program got off to a good at start on Monday, February 22 with 260 vaccinations in one day. On the second day, Tuesday, the 500th mark was surpassed with a total of 546 persons having received their vaccination. On Wednesday, February 24, vaccinations took place specifically for senior citizens residing at the Home and clients of the LIFE Center program, ...