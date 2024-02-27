Safety and security during the 44th Heineken Regatta Events | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - With the highly anticipated Regatta approaching, the Police Force of Sint-Maarten (KPSM) is advising the general public to adhere to the laws and regulations during the festivities. The Regatta, a celebrated event that brings together locals and visitors alike, often sees instances of excessive drinking, drug use, and other unlawful behavior.

KPSM, in collaboration with the Prosecutor's Office, emphasizes the importance of respecting the law and maintaining public safety throughout the event. Measures will be taken against individuals who engage in misconduct or commit punishable offenses.

KPSM is urging everyone to enjoy the Regatta responsibly while respecting the laws of Sint Maarten," This is crucial for the safety and well-being of all attendees and residents at this event.

The Prosecutor's Office has compiled a list of illicit acts that will result in fines being issued by law enforcement. Furthermore, KPSM will be implementing the "Pay or Stay" policy, as utilized in the past, to enforce penalties for offenders.

KPSM remind all attendees to this event to familiarize themselves with the rules and regulations governing the event to ensure a safe and enjoyable Regatta for everyone."

Additionally, individuals attending the shows held at Port de Plaisance on Union Road are advised to take note of the changes in traffic circulation. These adjustments have been made to alleviate traffic congestion in the area during the event.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten encourages the public to report any instances of misconduct or suspicious behavior during the Regatta events to the police.