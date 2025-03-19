Sail Into the Sunset and Support St. Maarten’s Stray Animals | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - The countdown is on for the third annual World Stray Animal Day Sunset Sail, hosted by Aqua Mania Adventures. On Friday, April 4, 2025, animal lovers, locals, and visitors will set sail on a breathtaking evening cruise, raising awareness and funds to support the island’s stray animal population.

As excitement builds, organizers are reminding the community to secure their sunset sail tickets and to participate in their raffles, each offering incredible prizes while making a real difference for animals in need.

Aqua Mania Adventures has teamed up with Animal Welfare Foundation, SXM Paws, Animal Defenders, and Island Cat Rescue to ensure that proceeds from the event help provide essential resources such as food, shelter, medical care, and sterilization programs for stray and abandoned animals.

The evening begins with a pre-sail mixer at 3:30 PM sponsored by Tito’s Vodka, Zeebest Bakery, La Patrona and Domino’s Pizza, where guests can meet representatives from these organizations, learn about their work, and even interact with adoptable animals. Attendees are encouraged to bring pet food donations or contribute financially to assist these dedicated foundations.

At 5:15 PM, the Sunset Sail departs, offering a 90-minute cruise along St. Maarten’s scenic coastline. Guests will enjoy an open bar, delicious snacks, and stunning Caribbean views, all while knowing they are making a meaningful impact on the lives of animals in need.

This year, there will be two separate raffles, giving everyone a chance to participate. An open raffle which allows everyone to support the cause, including those not able to attend the Sunset Sail. Additional unique raffle items will be available to those purchasing tickets during the Sunset Sail. Tickets are available for purchase at $5 per ticket or $20 for 5 tickets.

Both raffles boast an extraordinary lineup of prizes, including a year of free pizza from Domino’s, a weekend stay at Colony Manor donated by Island 92, restaurant vouchers for Jax, Roma, and Oasis, a day trip on a 37” powerboat, and two round-trip tickets from Winair. Additional prizes include sunglasses from Waid Eyewear, a spa treatment from Carita, a gym pass to Port de Plaisance Country Club, a day trip to Saba, jewelry, and much more. For businesses wanting to donate towards the raffle please contact marketing@stmaarten-activities.com.

Raffle tickets can be purchased as of today at Island Cat Rescue and all Aqua Mania Adventures locations, including Simpson Bay Resort, the watersports at Divi Little Bay Resort, and the boutique at Hilton Vacation Club Royal Palm. Every ticket sold directly supports the rescue and rehabilitation efforts of the island’s hardworking animal welfare organizations.

As the Sunset Sail draws near, Aqua Mania Adventures encourages the community to take part in this unforgettable evening of sailing, fundraising, and celebration. Whether through purchasing a ticket, donating supplies, or entering the raffle, every contribution helps provide a better future for St. Maarten’s stray animals.

For tickets and more information, visit www.stmaarten-activities.com/tours/world-stray-animal-day or contact Aqua Mania Adventures at +1 721-544-2640 or info@stmaarten-activities.com