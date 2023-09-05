Sailability Program Sets Sail: Classes start at the Sint Maarten Yacht Club | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - The Sint Maarten Yacht Club is proud to announce the successful start of its groundbreaking Sailability program, dedicated to making sailing an inclusive and accessible activity for all. Last week marked the beginning of this remarkable initiative, as the first Sailability classes took place with great enthusiasm and joy.

On August 22nd, four students from the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation participated in their first class. These students, eager to embrace the world of sailing, have been attending their classes twice a week with excitement and determination. The Sailability program aims to create a welcoming and empowering environment, ensuring that everyone, regardless of physical and mental abilities, can experience the thrill of sailing and enjoy the freedom of the open sea.

"After a few classes, we see that the students are becoming more comfortable, that their senses are stimulated and that their posture is becoming more and more relaxed. It's heartwarming to witness their progress and the joy they experience on the water", said Sam Peeks, Sailing Instructor at the Sint Maarten Yacht Club.

The instructors are focused on the abilities of the individual students, not the disabilities. "Some of the students are capable to steer the boat, for others the goal is to sit in the boat, relax and enjoy the elements around them" Peeks continued.

According to the team manager of the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation; "The students are very enthusiastic and even though we only participated in a few classes, we already see a change in behaviour. One of the students never wanted to take off his jewellery before, but sailing with jewelery on is not an option, safety wise. Because he is so motivated, he is now open to adjust. One of the other students struggles with changes because of his autism, but now adapted to the fact that he has sailing classes twice a week and enjoys it immensely."

The official launch of the Sailability program is set to coincide with the 30th-anniversary celebrations of the Sint Maarten Yacht Club Sailing School on September 16th, 2023.

With three decades of nurturing a love for sailing and maritime sports, the Sailing School has become an iconic institution on the island, fostering a community of sailors and maritime enthusiasts.

This momentous occasion will be a fitting platform to showcase the strides made in creating an inclusive sailing community. The celebration promises to be a day of festivities.

"We are thrilled to see the Sailability program take off with such enthusiasm and success," Saskia Revelman said, manager of the Sint Maarten Yacht Club. "Our commitment to sailing knows no bounds, and we are dedicated to ensuring that everyone, regardless of their physical or mental abilities, can experience the joy and freedom that comes with being on the water".