Saint Martin environmental NGOs sign cross-border conservation partnership | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Two leading environmental NGOs on the island of Saint Martin have signed a landmark agreement to enhance cross-border conservation efforts. The Nature Foundation Sint Maarten (NFSXM) and l'Association de Gestion de la Réserve Naturelle de Saint-Martin (AGRNSM) are thrilled to announce the long-anticipated signature of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between their organizations.

Though signed internally in March, the formal agreement was publicly celebrated at a ceremony held at the Great Salt Pond’s birding platform on the morning of June 30. The official partnership allows for systematic, long-term collaboration between the two principal nature reserve managers on Sint Maarten and Saint-Martin. The organizations can now easily share human resources, exchange critical data, and carry out scientific research and educational programming together.

While national guidelines between the two countries had previously made it difficult for the NGO environmental authorities to officially align their work, progress was also delayed as each organization had been prioritizing its own development and internal stability. Only once this foundation was more secure did both parties have the capacity to pursue a sustained and meaningful transboundary relationship.

The partnership has already shown tangible benefits. Since March’s signing, staff exchanges have resulted in up to a 60% increase in human resource capacity for activities such as underwater coral reef monitoring and public educational events. Frequent communication between the organizations has led to immediate action — often within minutes — for cross-boundary responses to environmental crimes, distressed wildlife, and other reports. The organizations have also jointly submitted their first application for a regional project.

The MoU is the result of nearly two years of deepening cooperation, sparked by the overlapping project activities of NFSXM’s CORENA project and AGRNSM’s ReCorEA project, which focused on mapping and monitoring coastlines, including mangroves, seagrasses, and coral reefs. Though the groups have communicated in the past, particularly on invasive species management, this MoU marks the first step toward sustainable collaboration and integration between the signing organizations.

The agreement was signed by NFSXM Board Chairman Binkie van Es and AGRNSM Board President Anne-Karine Fleming. Directors Julien Chalifour (AGRNSM) and Leslie Hickerson (NFSXM) were also in attendance, along with CORENA and ReCorEA project managers Sabrine Brismeur and Clément Bonnardel.

“Though the natural ecosystems and wildlife of Saint Martin do not recognize political borders, they are strongly impacted by the very real differences in our countries’ environmental policies and management actions,” NFSXM and AGRNSM said in a statement. “As small non-profits, it can be challenging to keep up with just what we are doing on our side. When we share staff and interns, start working on projects together, and align our visions, we strengthen the effectiveness of our conservation work for Saint Martin. This agreement is long overdue, and we are very excited for our future together.”

left to right: Leslie Hickerson (NFSXM Director), Binkie van Es (NFSXM Board Chairman), Anne-Karine Fleming (AGRNSM Board President)

left to right: Leslie Hickerson (NFSXM Director), Sabrine Brismeur (NFSXM Project Manager), Binkie van Es (NFSXM Board Chairman), Anne-Karine Fleming (AGRNSM Board President), Julien Chalifour (AGRNSM Director), and Clément Bonnardel (AGRNSM Project Manager)