SAM – Deputy Leader Cecil Nicholas Criticizes Opposition for “Recycled Political Games” | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Deputy Leader of the Soualiga Action Movement (SAM), Cecil Nicholas, has strongly criticized the behavior of opposition Members of Parliament, accusing them of political posturing and engaging in “the same old political games” under the guise of responsible governance.

In a recent interview, Nicholas expressed disappointment in what he called a troubling contradiction during the budget debates, where opposition MPs submitted motions aimed at addressing national issues but voted against the very budget required to implement those motions. “The truth is, it's just the new players playing the same old political games, disguised as responsible decision making,” said Nicholas.

Nicholas emphasized that motions without financial backing are empty gestures. “Opposition members of Parliament and those used to support their deceptive cause can pass all the motions they want, but if they refuse to pass the financial instrument needed to execute those motions, the result is legislative theatrics, not leadership.”

He pointed to the opposition’s motion calling for an audit into government support for the Soul Beach event as one example. While acknowledging the importance of transparency, Nicholas questioned how such initiatives could move forward without budgetary approval.

“You cannot claim to champion responsible governance while deliberately undermining the fiscal foundation required to carry it out,” he argued. “Why not perform an audit on all support given to similar events over the past five years, so a comparative analysis can be made that results in concrete regulations for future initiatives?”

Nicholas also criticized a motion for GEBE fuel relief, calling it irresponsible in the absence of a plan to mitigate the financial shortfall it would cause. “Fuel tankers supply not just GEBE, but fuel for the entire island,” he explained. “So the question remains, what essential services would have to be cut to cover such a drastic loss of revenue? Would MPs have the government slash old-age pensions? Justice workers’ compensation? Healthcare? School subsidies? Community outreach programs?”

He added that motions with significant financial implications must be accompanied by clear, viable solutions, not political soundbites aimed at short-term applause.

Another example, Nicholas noted, was a motion to provide relief to Market Place vendors. “That motion would not have been necessary if, during their time as ministers, opposition MPs had acted on and executed the grant offered by Royal Caribbean Cruise Line to build a new Market Place,” he said.

Nicholas went on to accuse the opposition of selective outrage and tactical obstruction. “Parliamentarians who oppose the budget claim to be defending the people, but in reality, they are weakening the very mechanisms that could serve them,” he said.

It’s no secret that this same opposition, not long ago, attempted to hijack the government through manipulation and a blatant disregard for traditional negotiation that triggered new elections; an episode that further intensified the erosion of public trust.

“With an opportunity to demonstrate maturity and responsibility, some MPs are again choosing disruption over dialogue, spectacle over substance,” he added.

According to Nicholas, true leadership requires more than isolated motions. “Real governance demands a holistic approach, fiscal sustainability, legal consistency, development goals, and public good,” he said. “Supporting a motion while voting against the budget that funds it isn’t a matter of principle, it’s grandstanding.”

He concluded by questioning the sincerity of the opposition’s current actions. “Where were all these bold initiatives during the four years these very same opposition parliamentarians were sitting as ministers?” he asked. “In fact, the same budget they now oppose was crafted under their watch. They unanimously supported it in January because it was their budget. Now, they attach political motions to it only to vote against it. Make it make sense.”

Nicholas ended by calling for maturity and true leadership in Sint Maarten; not “recycled games, selective outrage, or political hypocrisy.”