SAM disappointed in public meeting cancelation without consultation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Soualiga Action Movement (SAM) expresses profound disappointment regarding Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina's recent decision to cancel all public meetings. Although SAM respects the rule of law, they find it deeply troubling that the Prime Minister made this unilateral decision without consulting with leaders from all the political parties involved in the upcoming snap election.

SAM acknowledges that the Prime Minister might possess information unavailable to other parties and the public, but they hope this is not an attempt at voter suppression. Given that two other political parties and SAM itself had planned public meetings, while other parties, notably those in the current governing coalition, chose not to, SAM perceives a significant bias in this decision. Furthermore, SAM criticizes the Prime Minister for irresponsibly raising the island's threat level without adequately informing political parties or citizens about the reasons behind such drastic measures.

Consultation with all relevant stakeholders, particularly in a political context, brings numerous benefits. It fosters a sense of inclusivity and transparency, ensuring that diverse perspectives are considered in decision-making processes. This collaborative approach can lead to more well-rounded and balanced decisions, as it allows for the identification and mitigation of potential issues that may not be apparent from a single viewpoint.

Additionally, consulting with political parties and other groups can build trust and legitimacy, reducing the likelihood of public dissent and fostering a more united community response. In this situation, involving all political leaders in discussions about public safety measures would not only enhance the perceived fairness of the decision but also ensure that the actions taken are in the best interest of the entire population.

SAM calls on Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina to provide a more detailed explanation for these stringent actions. As SAM's Meyers stated, “We strongly believe that if you want to govern the people, you cannot be afraid of the People but must become one with the People…”