SAM Hosts Historic First Congress. Honors Community Leaders and Takes Action for Inclusion | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) - The Soualiga Action Movement (SAM) successfully held its first official congress on Sunday, January 25, 2026, at Paradise Hall in Cayhill, marking a significant milestone for the young political movement. The congress brought together party members, invited guests, and community stakeholders for an afternoon focused on vision, leadership, accountability, and action—core principles that define SAM’s mission for St. Maarten.

The congress program featured reflections on SAM’s vision and mission, addresses from party leadership, and a keynote contribution by Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling, who provided insight into the state of affairs within the Ministry of Justice. Party President Ernest Sams also addressed the gathering, while Deputy Leader Cecil Nicholas and Leader MP Franklin Meyers reaffirmed SAM’s responsibility to serve the people of St. Maarten with integrity, purpose, and principled leadership.

In a powerful demonstration of SAM in Action, the party—through Karis N.V.—donated five powered motorized wheelchairs to persons with disabilities, underscoring its commitment to inclusion and community care. MP Franklin Meyers emphasized that “leadership requires stepping up when needs are identified, noting that service to the community must extend beyond words into meaningful, tangible action that improves quality of life.”

The congress also honored two exceptional community stalwarts for their lasting contributions to St. Maarten. Monique Gumbs, affectionately known as “Nanny Nursy,” and Ashton Lake, widely recognized as “Coach Blade,” were named SAM Honorees for 2026. Both honorees were celebrated for decades of service rooted in care, mentorship, discipline, and community responsibility, receiving standing ovations from those in attendance.

Concluding the congress, party members participated in leadership elections, with MP Franklin Meyers and Cecil Nicholas re-elected by acclamation as Leader and Deputy Leader, respectively. The announcement of the newly elected board was followed by a cocktail meet-and-greet, closing a historic gathering that set the tone for SAM’s future. As the movement looks ahead, SAM reaffirmed its commitment to working alongside government and citizens alike to build a stronger, more inclusive, and responsible Soualiga.