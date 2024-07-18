SAM Leader Meyers Expresses Condolences. Cancels Public Meeting for July 18 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – Leader of the political party Soualiga Action Movement (SAM) Franklin Meyers late Wednesday night issued a statement in relation to the shooting incident in the Maho/Cupecoy area.

Meyers: “Dear St. Maarten, These are sad times for our beloved Soualiga. The events of tonight require immediate and decisive action from our authorities, and it is crucial that we all do our part to support and trust in their efforts.

“The SAM Party does not condone violence, of any kind, and we ask the citizens of this country to remain calm and respectful of the family during their time of grief.

“On behalf of the Party and myself, we extend our sincere condolences to the Leader of the OMC, Mr. Olivier Arrindell, his family, his candidates and supporters as they navigate this very difficult period.

“As a direct result of what has taken place tonight, the public meeting that was scheduled for tomorrow July 18th, in Sucker Garden, is canceled until further notice,” Leader of SAM Franklin Meyers said.