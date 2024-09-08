SAM Nominates Nathalie Tackling as Minister of Justice | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SUCKER GARDEN) - Taking on a ministerial post is both an honor and a significant responsibility, especially when it involves a role as critical as Minister of Justice. This is why the Soualiga Action Movement (SAM) has put forward Ms. Nathalie Tackling, a qualified professional, as our candidate for this position.

At SAM, we believe that the work of government requires both seriousness and expertise. In the recent parliamentary elections, we earned the trust of the people, gaining a seat and joining the coalition. We are committed to contributing effectively in both the legislative and executive branches. As part of this, we have chosen a candidate with a strong background in the justice field to lead the Ministry of Justice with dedication and professionalism.

Our role in Parliament is to ensure that the laws and policies of the country reflect the will and needs of the people. In government, ministers are tasked with the execution of those laws, and SAM stands ready to oversee this process. By putting forth Ms. Tackling, we aim to strengthen the Ministry of Justice and contribute meaningfully to our country’s progress.

As leader of SAM, I have complete confidence in the team we have assembled and in those who have supported us. We ran our campaign with the message "serious people for serious times," and we are demonstrating that commitment by nominating a well-qualified individual for this vital ministry. Ms. Tackling will have the full support of our party, and we are confident that together, we will learn, grow, and succeed.

Transparency is key to good governance, and that’s why we are sharing this nomination openly with the community. The decision to serve in public office is a significant one, and it requires courage, dedication, and integrity. We thank Ms. Tackling for stepping forward and for her willingness to serve the people of St. Maarten.

This moment marks a step forward in the political maturity of our country. For the first time in nearly 14 years, there is complete openness about a ministerial candidate before the formal appointment.

To all our SAM candidates, let’s continue to build on the success of our parliamentary campaign. We are committed to positive change and development, and we look forward to shaping the future of St. Maarten, together.