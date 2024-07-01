SAM Unveils Candidates and Hosts Comprehensive Training Workshop | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - The Soualiga Action Movement (SAM) is proud to present its slate of candidates for the upcoming election. On Saturday June 30th, the Candidates attended a closed session meet and greet during which they participated in a robust training designed to equip them with the essential skills for public service.

The session began with the presentation of the SAM Party manifesto, followed by the Party code of conduct, and lastly a presentation on the T.W.O. (Temporary Work Organization). After the break there was a series of 2 other training's which emphasized the importance of etiquette, integrity and building a public brand. The Candidates learned the fundamental principles of professionalism and ethical behavior in public office. Emphasizing the importance of maintaining trust and credibility, the workshop covered practical scenarios and best practices for navigating complex ethical dilemmas.

The segment of the workshop that was dedicated to the code of conduct, had emphasis on understanding and adhering to the highest standards of behavior expected of public officials. The session underscored the significance of accountability and transparency in maintaining public trust, providing candidates with a clear framework to guide their conduct in office.

Following this, the Building Your Brand as a Public Figure segment highlighted strategies for personal branding and effective communication. Candidates were guided on how to craft and convey a compelling personal narrative, ensuring consistency across various platforms. This training was aimed at helping candidates establish a strong, authentic presence that resonates with constituents.

The Soualiga Action Movement is committed to fostering leaders who are not only skilled and knowledgeable but also uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism. This comprehensive training underscores SAM's dedication to preparing its candidates to serve the community effectively and honorably. The session ended with a certification of participation to all candidates, thanking them for their commitment, to themselves, to the party and most importantly to the People of St. Maarten.