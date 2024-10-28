Sapphire Beach Club Resort Announces Partnership with WOW | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CUPECOY) - Sapphire Beach Club Resort is excited to announce its official partnership with WOW, a groundbreaking multimedia initiative that highlights the beauty, vulnerability, and resilience of the six Dutch Caribbean islands. This collaboration aligns with Sapphire’s commitment to sustainability and its vision to become one of the most dream destination resorts in the Caribbean.

WOW! is a collaborative project by the 360º Foundation of Innovation in Aruba and EMS Films/M&N Media Group from the Netherlands. EMS Films is internationally acclaimed for the award-winning film The New Wilderness (De Nieuwe Wildernis), which became a Dutch box office sensation in 2013 and earned multiple prestigious awards, including the Golden Calf. Through a series of films, documentaries, and interactive experiences, WOW! aims to capture the essence of the diverse natural landscapes across all Dutch Caribbean islands, raising awareness about the importance of preserving these delicate ecosystems. For more information about the initiative, please visit www.wowthenaturefilm.com.

Sapphire Beach Club Resort, located on the Dutch side of Sint Maarten and just minutes away from the French side. The island offers a fabulous mix of Caribbean charm and hospitality. Sapphire Beach Club Resort offers suites, one- and two-bedroom apartments, penthouses and duplex villas with private swimming pools, overlooking the stunning view of the Caribbean Sea and / or the expansive view of Simpson Bay Lagoon. The Resort has an open-air pool bar and restaurant which serves guests a relaxing experience while dining as it is situated amidst the tropical garden and overlooking the turquoise blue water of the Caribbean Sea. This complex also features various hotel amenities such as outdoor swimming pools, fitness center, car rental and concierge desk, hairdresser, massage spa, art gallery and a duty-free mini market, which makes your Caribbean vacation more relaxing and convenient.

The partnership between Sapphire Beach Club Resort and WOW! is a natural fit. As a resort deeply committed to sustainability and eco-conscious tourism, Sapphire is proud to support WOW! in their mission to showcase the beauty of Sint Maarten and the other Dutch Caribbean islands, while raising global awareness about the environmental challenges they face.

"We are honored to partner with WOW! in this environmental endeavor. With great enthusiasm, Sapphire Beach Club Resort is excited to showcase the beauty of Sint Maarten and how the Resort, be one of the instruments for global environmental awareness," said Mylene Cebuma, Sales & Marketing Manager at Sapphire Beach Club Resort. "We wish to welcome everyone to a true Caribbean getaway. Enjoy a stay and relax in the cozy, tropical and calm atmosphere of the Resort.”

The team of WOW! will be filming on the islands in the upcoming two years, while the documentaries are expected to be shown on Dutch television end of 2025, beginning of 2026.

Via this link you can view an earlier video project from WOW! in which the beautiful nature of Sint Maarten is captured. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lee8pDUFKAg&authuser=1