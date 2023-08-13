Sarah: A State Secretary for the Environment as a start for better profiling St. Maarten as a SIDS | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - During a recent press briefing, Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Wescot Williams made mention of the Democratic Party’s (DP) intention to put forward a reorganization of the St. Maarten government structure.

In explaining this proposal, the DP leader referenced the way that the ministries are currently aligned and added:

“When drafting the new government organization back in the mid 2000s, choices were made regarding the lumping together of different departments and sectors under one ministry. Many discussions were had, with for example the alignment of public health, labor, and social development on one hand, and then for example tourism, economic affairs, transportation, and telecommunications on the other hand. Then you have a ministry of justice that is all-encompassing and a ministry of finance, which is the same. These 2 are considered the heavier portfolios in government,” the DP leader explained.

“In looking at the proposed reorganization, what is at stake is to look at some areas and make the determination whether these warrant a more independent management by someone knowledgeable and politically accountable.”

One of the first areas that the Democratic Party considers such a management structure for is the environment, the party leader stated.

“It will therefore be the Party’s proposal to reintroduce the position of state secretary, in this case a state secretary for the environment. A state secretary for the environment is in our opinion a no brainer.”

“The party is presently studying the feasibility of a similar approach for the area of taxes. In other words, in the finance ministry, there could be a state secretary for taxes or fiscal affairs.”

The DP leader was quick to point out however that we need to guard against this phenomenon growing out of control and feels therefore that safeguards in determining how we come to a state secretary’s position must be built in.

What we envision for the state secretary for the environment is a clear plan, approved by government and parliament, endorsed by the stakeholders and the population at large, and to be executed by someone knowledgeable and committed.

“As far as the cost is concerned, we have reviewed the cost for consultancies throughout the ministries and ministers’ cabinets. We have also noted that many plans and policies are drafted, approved and shelved, no account given.”

These reports and consultancies come with a hefty cost. The work is done and then left up to the respective ministers to move ahead with it or not.

In explaining the urgency for this approach, the DP leader stated that climate change is real and the effects of climate change as foreseen are scary.

“We need to act now; our economic model needs to be a sustainable one with management of our environment as a key component.”

To achieve assistance with this approach, our partnership model in the Kingdom of the Netherlands needs to change.

“I know this will evoke quite some reaction, but I feel strongly that we need to get out of the mindset that we are all equal partners in the Kingdom. We are not! We must embrace and face up to the fact that we are a small island developing state (Ed. SIDS) and we should claim our right to development as such,” MP Wescot noted.

If we allow ourselves to continue this ritual about equality in the Kingdom, we are shooting ourselves in the foot and will miss the boat of opportunities as a small island developing state.

“This right to development, as enshrined in the UN (Ed. United Nations) convention of 1986 also includes the management of our natural resources to the benefit of our people and for generations to come.”

How can the Dutch Prime Minister with a straight face admit during the recent EU-CELAC Summit that the EU (Ed. European Union) has neglected the Latin American & Caribbean areas?

“In my opinion, something is hugely wrong with that picture as far as the Kingdom of the Netherlands is concerned.”

The right to development as per the 1986 UN Declaration is not only pointing to the State, but also places a burden on the elected representatives of the people to ensure that their well-being is always paramount.

To prepare for this approach, we need to restructure and prioritize sustainable economic development and environmental preservation, starting with a more pronounced and transparent management of our natural resources, the DP leader concluded.