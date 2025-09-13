Sarah attends Parlatino work meeting to discuss priority issues for the Caribbean Basin | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On Thursday, September 11, 2025, the Hon. President of Parliament, Mrs. Sarah A. Wescot-Williams, participated in a working meeting convened by the President of the Parliament of Latin America and the Caribbean (PARLATINO), Mr. Rolando González Patricio.

The discussion had the aim of reaching a consensus on priority issues for the Caribbean region that should be incorporated into the agendas of PARLATINO bodies in the context of significant challenges facing the Caribbean, considering that Caribbean issues have not been significantly reflected in the institutional agenda, except for cross-cutting issues.

The Hon. President of the Parliament of Aruba, Mr. Alfred Sneek, and the Hon. President of the Parliament of Curaçao, Mr. Fergino Brownbill, also participated in this working meeting in Panama.

During the meeting, the following cross-priority topics were identified for the Caribbean islands that form part of PARLATINO: climate change, energy (production, consumption, and storage), Food Safety, Health, and Education.

The meeting concluded with the intention to institute a temporary committee that would deal with the topics mentioned above affecting the Caribbean islands that are members of PARLATINO.

Once the temporary committee is instituted, Curaçao will be the host of the first meeting of this temporary committee in 2026.

On Friday, September 12, 2025, following the working meeting on September 11, 2025, Mrs. Wescot-Williams, on the invitation of the President of PARLATINO, Mr. González Patricio, attended the Daily Board of Directors meeting as an observer.

The Presidents of the Parliaments of Aruba and Curaçao, who, just like the President of the Parliament of Sint Maarten, are Vice Presidents of PARLATINO, also participated in this meeting.