Sarah calls for immediate strengthening of ties with CARICOM | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – In light of recent statements and an urgent appeal by the Honorable Prime Minister Mia Mottley in her role as Chair of CARICOM, President of Parliament, Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Wescot-Williams reiterates that there is a pressing need for the government of St. Maarten to focus on strengthening regional ties and addressing key issues affecting the island and its economy.

In a letter to the Chairperson of the Council of Ministers, the honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, the President of Parliament citing recent global developments, underscores the importance of collaboration between nations in addressing economic challenges and enhancing growth.

Wescot-Williams advocates for an immediate examination of several vital points that call for the government’s attention, and outlines the following issues as needing immediate attention:

Rising Prices and Business Costs:

The alarming rise in prices and the cost of doing business require strategic interventions to protect citizens and foster a conducive environment for economic activity.

Collective Tourism Strategy:

Developing a unified approach to tourism will enhance St. Maarten's competitiveness as a premier travel destination, benefiting the entire region.

Engagement with Kingdom Authorities:

Strengthening collaboration with the Kingdom Minister of Foreign Affairs to enhance relations with foreign authorities is critical for trade, tourism, and security enhancements.

Support for Agricultural Development:

Focusing on agricultural initiatives in St. Maarten and fostering regional cooperation can significantly improve local food security and sustainable practices.

Outreach to Central African Countries:

Expanding outreach efforts to (Central) African nations could facilitate new avenues for trade, investment, and cultural exchange.

Renewed Ties with the EU and Canada:

Strengthening relationships with European and Canadian partners can provide significant opportunities for economic development and collaboration.

Support for the Small Business Sector:

Targeted support for the micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) is essential for fostering innovation and job creation within St. Maarten’s economy.

Promotion of Local and Regional Trade:

Encouraging the consumption of local products and facilitating trade among the islands will strengthen economic ties and regional collaboration.

As St. Maarten navigates these challenges and opportunities, it is imperative for the government to prioritize these issues in alignment with its recently released governing program.

The senior MP expressed a keen interest in the actions and initiatives the government will undertake to address these points, as well as any relevant initiatives already in progress that target the issues mentioned in her letter.