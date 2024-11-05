Sarah Calls to Action for Tax Reform and Digitalization Initiatives | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Member of Parliament (MP) Sarah Wescot-Williams supports incremental measures that would facilitate the long-awaited overhaul of the country’s tax system, the MP said on Tuesday in a press statement.

This follows the recent debates in Parliament surrounding the amended budget for 2024.

“I listened intently to the Ministry's outlined plans for tax reforms. The time has come for significant changes. I applaud the proposed initiatives, such as lowering profit and income taxes and adjusting the tax framework for pensioners,” said the MP.

However, Wescot-Williams has requested clarification on several pertinent issues to “ensure we are moving in the right direction.”

She directed questions to Minister of Finance Marinka J. Gumbs;

1) Could you provide a timeline for implementing these tax measures?

2) Would you agree that thoroughly cleaning up our tax base is essential before introducing a new tax system?

3) What are your thoughts on launching a national "Get-A-Crib-No" campaign? Are you willing to commission such an initiative, thereby creating a low threshold for citizens to obtain a crib number or, ideally, a personal identification number (PIN)?

4) Are you prepared to expedite this initiative as part of the government’s digitalization program? If so, what is your vision for how this will unfold?

5) Regarding the so-called Tax Holiday, the Government previously wanted to cancel this legislation. Is that still the current intention? As you review this legislation, I respectfully urge you to consider incorporating concepts like Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Triple Bottom Line (TBL) into the discussion.

The Member of Parliament emphasized, “as we embark on this critical journey toward tax reform, we must consider the efficiency and sustainability of our tax system and its alignment with principles that encourage social responsibility and holistic development. The potential to streamline our identification systems through digitalization could also enhance government efficiency and accessibility for all citizens.”