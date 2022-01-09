Sarah Objects to the Postponement of Meeting with the Prime Minister | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - Member of Parliament (MP), Sarah A. Wescot-Williams expounded on her objection to the postponement of the Central Committee meeting on Thursday January 6th regarding the recent meeting of the Kingdom Council of Ministers, MP Wescot-Williams said in a press statement on Sunday.

“I objected to putting off the meeting, because I believe there is some explaining to be done by the Prime Minister regarding the meeting of the Kingdom Council of Ministers (KCOM) of December 17th last. In suggesting the postponement of the meeting of January 6th with parliament, Prime Minister Jacobs asserted ...